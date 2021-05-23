USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $117,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

SBLK stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,884. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

