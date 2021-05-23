USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $75,000 Investment in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,838. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

