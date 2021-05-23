VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.72. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 148,155 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.50.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

