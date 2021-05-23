Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.08. 84,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,642. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

