Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.82. 16,578,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,504,346. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

