Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,778. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

