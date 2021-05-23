Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 3,571,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,783,000 after purchasing an additional 475,623 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.17. 5,414,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,876,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,594,230 shares of company stock worth $109,265,037 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.