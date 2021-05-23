Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.11. 1,254,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.