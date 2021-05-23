Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.40 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 275,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock worth $3,943,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.