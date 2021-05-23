Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,881,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.58. 994,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

