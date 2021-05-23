Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.41. 249,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.86 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.