Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $23,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.