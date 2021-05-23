Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.45. The stock had a trading volume of 138,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,807. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $137.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.