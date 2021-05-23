Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,997,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of VPL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 448,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,650. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

