Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.00. 90,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,384. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

