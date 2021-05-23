Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $51,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,050,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,107. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.