Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 215,445 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

