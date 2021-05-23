Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.72.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. 1,476,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,395. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -216.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $1,638,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $14,939,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.