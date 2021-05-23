Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,474,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

