Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

VET has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of VET stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $17,548,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

