Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Shares of TSE:VET traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.32. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.