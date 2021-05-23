Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.75. 230,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,817. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34. Vertex has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

