Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 298,325 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3,234.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $22,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after buying an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $83.11 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

