Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,823,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $34.70 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.