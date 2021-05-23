Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.60 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

