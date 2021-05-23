Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,522 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 170,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

In related news, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,765.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,990 shares in the company, valued at $48,246,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

