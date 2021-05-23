Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,342,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $140,775 in the last 90 days. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNCE opened at $7.94 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

