Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 227 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $330.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.04 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.47.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

