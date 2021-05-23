Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 982 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $202.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

