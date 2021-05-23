Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.86% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.