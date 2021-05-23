Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average of $213.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $441.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

