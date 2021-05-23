Vision Capital Corp Has $23.24 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT makes up 4.2% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.44. 382,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,180. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock worth $1,158,665 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

