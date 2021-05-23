Visor.Finance (VISR) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $31.12 million and $2.86 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded down 59% against the U.S. dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00753792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.10 or 0.07118267 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,373,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

