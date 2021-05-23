Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. 379,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,584. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

