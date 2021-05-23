Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Vodafone Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 141,082 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vodafone Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 248,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

