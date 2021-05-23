Volt Power Group Limited (ASX:VPR) Insider Purchases A$350,000.00 in Stock

Volt Power Group Limited (ASX:VPR) insider Adam Boyd purchased 175,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$350,000.00 ($250,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Volt Power Group Company Profile

Volt Power Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides power generation technology solutions in Australia. It offers Accretive Thermal Energy Node, a waste heat recovery power generation technology designed to harvest industrial waste heat; and sample crushing equipment for the use in iron ore industry.

