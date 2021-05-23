Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,678. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

