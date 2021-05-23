Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,066,350.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

