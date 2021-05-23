Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 142,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.72.

Walmart stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.75. 7,642,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. The firm has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

