Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Trimmed by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $141.75. 7,642,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. The firm has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

