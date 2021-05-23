Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.72.

WMT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.75. 7,642,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

