Warp Finance Trading Down 41.5% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $27,819.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $296.62 or 0.00871615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

