Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stake Raised by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal accounts for about 0.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 1.49% of Warrior Met Coal worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $17.47. 1,153,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.