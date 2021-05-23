Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 217.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Welbilt worth $125,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 3,016,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,865. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

