Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $7.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 243,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $490.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

