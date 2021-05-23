Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $202.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.18.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $150.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

