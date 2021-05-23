Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,414 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 10,440.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.76. 904,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,990. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,922,015. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

