Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,331 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $8,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after purchasing an additional 236,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 110,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,198. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.