Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 939 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 42.4% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 257.7% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 612.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.75. 987,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.89 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.94 and its 200-day moving average is $273.54.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

