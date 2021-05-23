Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $302,000 in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

